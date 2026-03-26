La Salle hopes to stay focused and healthy in time for crucial semis push

By MARK REY MONTEJO

In most cases, a season is shaped not only by talent and size, but by survival through adversities that include setbacks and unfortunate injuries with one of them could hinder one’s ultimate goal.

And for La Salle, staying healthy may prove to be its biggest victory yet, as a full-strength roster looks set to advancing to the Final Four that could eventually lead the Taft-based squad to reclaiming the UAAP crown this Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament.

Their desire and firepower were in full display in the team’s 25-12, 18-25, 25-23, 25-14 repeat win over host University of Santo Tomas at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Wednesday, March 25, in a win that kept its record pristine after 9 games much to the delight of head coach Ramil de Jesus.

But beyond the win-loss record, the multi-titled mentor hopes his wards can finish the eliminations as healthy as possible, with the Lady Spikers closing in on a semifinal berth, and possibly an outright Finals spot if they sweep their remaining assignments.

“Siguro ‘yong hinahanap ko nalang ‘yong maging healthy sila hanggang matapos ‘yong eliminations,” said de Jesus. “Kasi mahirap pag nagkataon, ‘di natin kontrolado ‘yong situation pag nagkaganun.”

So far, Shevana Laput was the lone key gunner who was sidelined for the Taft-based squad after the 6-foot-2 opposite hitter was out for two games due to illness.

Tahnkfully, her absence didn’t stop La Salle’s streak as it won over rival Ateneo and the once-surging University of the Philippines, dispatching the latter in straight sets.

Mikee Santos made heads turn during the absence of Laput, delivering her best-scoring output to help Angel Canino, Amie Provido, and Lilay Del Castillo.

In their rematch with UST, it was Shane Reterta’s time to shine as she conspired with Canino and Castillo in a decisive 13-3 blast that turned a 12-20 deficit into a 25-23 third-set clincher.

That epic comeback gave La Salle enough momentum to cruise past UST in the fourth en route to victory.

Their performance was a testament as to how deep La Salle roster is, which de Jesus wasn’t surprised of, knowing her players including the seniors were there to uplift and guide the whole squad.

“Siguro ‘yong [perseverance] dumadating sa panahon, kasi ‘tong mga players ko naman, masasabi mong seniors kasi nahinog na sa dami ng laro, ‘yong iba na-expose pa sa international,” de Jesus continued.

“And sila na rin ‘yong nagga-guide kasi natuto narin sa mga dating pagkakamali na ‘to na naman tayo sa gantong situation, nasa pressure game na naman, siguro talagang masanay [sila] sa ganung pressure,” he added.

That’s a good indication because the last time La Salle posted a 9-0 record during Season 85 – it went on to win the championship.

Before thinking about the championship, La Salle needs one more win to seal a semis berth and that could happen on Sunday as Canino and company go for a repeat against the Fighting Maroons (4-5) at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila.