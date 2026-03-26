Junior Lady Altas take Game 1, sweep Junior Lady Braves

Sherrie Rose Acosta and Elizha Sildo each fired 14 points and University of Perpetual Help defeated Arellano University, 25-19, 25-11, 25-23, in the opener of their title series in the girls division of the NCAASeason101 Volleyball Fiesta on Thursday, March 26, at the Arellano Gym in Pasay City.

The wards of coach Sandy Rieta can reclaim the crown if they prevail over the reigning titlists in Game 2 of their best-of-three title series on Monday, March 30.

The Junior Lady Altas played almost seamlessly on the offensive end and rock-solid defensively to dispatch their rivals in just an hour and 14 minutes.

Acosta highlighted her performance with 12 attacks, one block, one ace and 8 excellent receptions to share the scoring honors with Sildo who had 12 attack, 2 blocks, 3 digs and 2 receptions.

Also delivering were middle blocker Ramiel Panganiban, who contributed 12 points on 9 attacks and 3 blocks, Jasmin Monte, who recorded 17 excellent sets, and libero Janine Espiritu, who posted 15 digs and 8 receptions.