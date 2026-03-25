Ahanmisi, Cu banner Asia Cup-bound 3×3 team

Terrafirma star guard Jerrick Ahanmisi and Barangay Ginebra big man Ralph Cu banner the Gilas Pilipinas men’s 3×3 team in the FIBA Asia Cup in Singapore next week.

Cu played in the PBA 3×3 for Ginebra before getting the callup to the 5-on-5 team while Ahanmisi emerged as one of the league’s deadliest shooters in its 50th season.

Joining the two are Magnolia rookie Chris Koon and University of the Philippines forward Sean Alter.

The Gilas quartet will have to go through the qualifying draw where it will face Maldives and Thailand on April 2.

Should the team advance, it will then be grouped with Mongolia and Chinese Taipei.

On the distaff side, Afril Bernardino and Kacey Dela Rosa are headlining the Gilas team.

Bernardino and Dela Rosa are coming off Gilas Women’s first-ever World Cup qualifier where it scored the team’s first win over non-Asian country after taking down Colombia.

They are joined by 3×3 veteran Mika Cacho and Cheska Apag. The team is already seed in Group D alongside Australia and qualifier winner which could be Tonga, Macau or Maldives.