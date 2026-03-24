Mayor Isko aide’s killer captured

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso announced on Tuesday, March 24, the arrest of 27-year-old Albert Magdaraog, the gunman who robbed and killed his security escort, former police officer George Capistrano.

Magdaraog was apprehended inside a lodging house in San Pedro, Laguna, following a week-long manhunt.

He was earlier identified by his driver, Liegem Bulalacao Young, who surrendered to police on March 17 after Domagoso issued a 48-hour ultimatum and offered a ₱500,000 reward.

CCTV footage also confirmed Magdaraog’s role in the March 15 incident in Balut, Tondo.

Authorities said the arrest was made possible through coordination among Manila Police District units, intelligence validation, and tips from civilians who tracked the suspect’s movements across Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, and Laguna.

A .40-caliber pistol believed to have been used in the crime was recovered.

Magdaraog faces charges for robbery, violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, and additional criminal cases.

A 23-year-old woman was also arrested for obstruction of justice after harboring the suspect.

Domagoso noted that Magdaraog and the woman were part of a notorious riding-in-tandem robbery group operating in Metro Manila and Luzon, often leaving victims dead.

He credited the public’s cooperation for the breakthrough, saying: “Ang nagbibigay ng impormasyon sa ating kapulisan ay mga taong bayan. Maraming salamat po sa inyo.”

“To the family of George Capistrano, I hope your city government has given you justice today,” the mayor added. (Patrick Garcia)