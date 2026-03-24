Galeries Tower eliminates Bella Belen-led Capital1

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Galeries Tower weathered a Bella Belen storm to eliminate Capital1, 25-16, 25-20, 30-28, and stay in contention in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Filoil Ecooil Centre in San Juan City on Tuesday, March 24.

The Highrisers needed three match-point chances before finally sealing the victory in their play-in stepladder series clash, setting up a showdown with the Nxled Chameleons.

Jean Asis delivered in the clutch for Galeries Tower, firing 17 points highlighted by a crucial block on Belen that pushed the Highrisers to their third match point at 29-28 before Gayle Pascual finished it off with a combination play.

Asis also posted three blocks and two aces.

Capital1 threatened to steal the second set, erasing a 13-17 deficit to grab a slim 19-18 lead. But Galeries Tower quickly regained control, unleashing a 4-0 run to move ahead at 22-19 before closing out the frame.

“Pinaghandaan talaga namin yung laban na to. Kinuha lahat ng opportunity. Masaya naman ako at maganda ang ginalaw nila dito sa larong to,” said Galeries coach Clarence Esteban, whose team avenged their four-set loss to Capital1 in the preliminaries just last weekend.

The Highrisers capitalized on the Solar Spikers’ overreliance on Belen, who was the lone double-digit scorer with 21 points and 12 digs in a losing effort. None of Belen’s teammates scored more than eight points with Cherry Nunag managing seven points.

In contrast, three players scored in twin figures for Galeries Tower with Pascual and Aiza Pontillas posting 14 and 12 points, respectively, and Roselle Baliton finishing 11 points.