Entertainment

Crown of deception: Inside ‘All About Her’

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

In “All About Her,” director Joel C. Lamangan delivers a gripping study of power, beauty, and ambition in the ruthless world of pageantry.

“This film is an exploration of ambition in its most intoxicating and destructive form,” he says.

At the heart of the story is Isabela, played by Yuki Sonoda, a determined Miss Global Philippines contender who is only too willing to bend moral boundaries to win.

Her closest rival is her friend Olivia, portrayed by Kelley Day. Olivia is equally driven but more strategic. But after finishing as first runner-up, frustration turns into calculated revenge. Rather than confront Isabela, she quietly infiltrates the life of William, played by Tony Labrusca, slowly reshaping his perception through doubt and manipulation.

“It is less a rivalry than a psychological unraveling, where truth becomes unstable and perception is easily weaponized,” Lamangan explains.

He adds that the film is designed in layers: “The film is structured to unfold in layers. Each revelation dismantles the audience’s certainty. What appears straightforward becomes fragile; what seems sincere reveals hidden fractures. The element of surprise is not driven by spectacle, but by psychological depth. When the final truth surfaces, it is less a twist than an unveiling—a confrontation with the cost of unchecked ambition.”

Lamangan praises his ensemble cast, including Marco Gomez, Angelica Cervantes, Jim Pebanco, and Itan Rosales, and highlights his collaboration with writer Quinn Carrillo, whose nuanced storytelling avoids simple heroes and villains.

“This is not merely a story about beauty queens,” Lamangan says. “It is a psychological drama about identity, entitlement, and the illusion of control. The crown is only a symbol. The real battle is for dominance—over image, narrative, and truth itself.”

“All About Her” is part of this year’s Sinag Maynila Film Festival.

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