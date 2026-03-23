BasketballSports

Doncic cleared to suit up in Lakers-Pistons game as NBA rescinds 16th tech

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) argues a call during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

By ASSOCIATED PRESS

 

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic is clear to play Monday night, March 22, at Detroit after the NBA rescinded his 16th technical foul of the season.

Doncic and Magic center Goga Bitadze each received a technical foul with 1:19 left in the third quarter of Los Angeles’ 105-104 win at Orlando on Saturday night. The players exchanged words while Doncic was at the free-throw line, and appeared to continue the conversation on the way down the court.

The NBA announced on Sunday that the technical on each player had been rescinded. A 16th technical foul triggers a one-game suspension.

The Lakers have won nine in a row going into the matchup with the Eastern Conference-leading Pistons. Doncic is averaging 40 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists during the streak.

Jordan, Qatar here for tuneup matches
Yulo starts Olympic quest in Asian Champs
Olympic fever now grips Team PH as gymnasts first to enter Athletes Village
PBA: Ginebra vs Phoenix
Almazan out of Kazakhs encounter
Share This Article
Previous Article Carlos Alcaraz succumbs to Sebastian Korda in Miami Open third round

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Carlos Alcaraz succumbs to Sebastian Korda in Miami Open third round
Sports Tennis
Castro Cracks Top 35 at Rome Marathon 2026
Basketball Sports
Bol stars for TNT; Blackwater upsets Magnolia
Basketball Sports
ArenaPlus spices up NBA playoff experience with P1 billion challenge
Basketball Sports