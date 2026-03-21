TNT, Magnolia look to navigate through unfamiliar territory

By REYNALD MAGALLON

As rare as seeing teams like Terrafirma and Phoenix taking the early lead, it is also quite unusual as well for perennial contenders Magnolia and TNT to be flanked at the bottom of the standings.

Both the Hotshots and the Tropang 5G are winless so far in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup and they aim to change that when they collide against separate foes on Sunday, March 22 at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Already with a 0-2 record, Magnolia is taking on fellow winless team Blackwater in the curtain raiser at 5:15 p.m.

The task is even tougher, meanwhile, for TNT as it is set to lockhorn with undefeated team NLEX in the main event at 7:30 p.m.

Though facing a tough start to their campaign, Magnolia head coach LA Tenorio isn’t pushing the panic button just yet though he certainly needs his wards to begin getting their acts together now.

A late replacement to the team’s first import choice, the two games played should be enough for Nuni Omot to finally get himself fully accustomed to the PBA brand of play.

Jerom Lastimosa and Zav Lucero also need help from the rest of the team, particularly veterans Ian Sangalang, Paul Lee and Mark Barroca if it wishes to finally barge into the win column.

For one, the game against the Bossing could be the real chance for that especially with the team bringing in import in 7-footer Robert Upshaw. The import change came after first choice Daniel Ochefu sustained a knee injury.

Meanwhile in the second game, the Road Warriors are staking their hot 2-0 start against a Tropang 5G who are determined to bounce back from the frustrating loss Rain or Shine.

Cady Lalanne along with local stars Robert Bolick, Kevin Alas, Schonny Winston and JB Bahio are expected to lead the way for NLEX.

For TNT’s part, Bol Bol, who proved to be as good as advertised with 38 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks, will be at the forefront of the attack together with Calvin Oftana, Jordan Heading, Jayson Castro and Rey Nambatac