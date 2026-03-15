La Salle sweeps first round, ends NU streak in 4

Not one school has been able to stop De La Salle University in the UAAP Season 88 Collegiate Women’s Volleyball Tournament so far — not even back-to-back defending champion National University.

La Salle completed a first-round sweep after outlasting National University in four sets, 25-21, 25-19, 19-25, 25-17, on Sunday, March 15, in front of 18,351 fans at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Spikers finished the first round with a spotless 7-0 record — their first such feat since Season 85, when they eventually went on to win the championship.

The victory also ended La Salle’s five-game losing streak against NU. The Lady Spikers’ last win over the Lady Bulldogs came on March 16, 2024 in Season 86, 15-25, 25-19, 18-25, 25-19, 15-12.

“Matagal naming pinaghandaan ito, so itong first round na ito, hindi mo masasabi na ito na ‘yun kasi mahaba pa ang tournament eh. Para sa akin kasi, gulatan lang sa first round and then second round, ayun na nandoon na lahat… Doon na talaga magkikita, basahan na kasi eh,” said La Salle head coach Ramil de Jesus. “Masuwerte lang kami kasi nakauna kami ng mga panalo.”

The Lady Spikers’ biggest test in the first round came in a five-set victory over Shai Nitura-led Adamson.

Against NU, La Salle regained control after dropping the third set, storming to a commanding 15-3 start in the fourth.

The Lady Bulldogs, however, had one last push. Behind Sam Cantada, Celine Marsh, and a string of La Salle errors, NU unleashed a 13-3 run to trim the deficit to just two, 16-18.

There was no collapse for La Salle, though, as Amie Provido, Shevana Laput, and more NU miscues helped the Lady Spikers close out the match and complete the sweep.

“Sobrang saya namin syempre kailangan din namin i-acknowledge yung panalo na nakuha namin pero kailangan din namin i-acknowledge yung mali naming nagawa,” said Season 85 MVP Angel Canino, who finished with 14 points on 11 spikes, two aces, and a block, along with 10 receptions and six digs.

Team captain Shevana Laput led the Lady Spikers with 19 points and eight digs.

La Salle also barely felt the absence of rising middle blocker Lilay Del Castillo, who was under the weather, as Amie Provido and Vida Caringal stepped up in the middle.

Provido tallied 12 points on 10 spikes and two blocks to go with nine digs, while Caringal — making her first start — delivered nine points on an efficient 8-of-11 attack clip along with a block.

On the other hand, NU ended the first round still in solo second place with a 5-2 record after also absorbing a loss to the University of the Philippines.

Sensational rookie Sam Cantada, despite not playing in the first set, still paced the Lady Bulldogs with 13 points on 10 attacks, two blocks, and an ace, alongside 14 excellent receptions and four digs.

Chams Maaya added 10 points, while Celine Marsh contributed nine points and seven receptions.

NU’s main hitters, however, were well-contained.

Arah Panique finished with just seven points on a 7-of-31 spiking clip, while Vange Alinsug struggled with only five points on 3-of-23 attacks.