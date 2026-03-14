Police arrest 2 suspects in robbery-slay of 3 cellphone technicians in Cagayan

By LIEZLE BASA INIGO

LAL-LO, Cagayan — Police arrested two suspects in connection with the robbery and killing of three cellphone technicians, whose bodies were discovered along a provincial road in Barangay Sta. Teresa, Lal-lo, on March 12.

Authorities identified the suspects only as alias Fred, 31, and alias Rod, 48, both residents of Buguey. They were captured during a hot pursuit operation on March 13 at around 3:00 p.m. in Barangay San Juan.

Recovered from the suspects were several firearms and weapons, including a 9mm pistol, an M16 rifle with an erased serial number, magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, improvised firearms, and a rifle grenade.

Police also seized bags and three cellular phones, which are now undergoing forensic examination.

The victims — Salic, 41; Janisa, 38; and Motaleb, 40 — were all Maranaos from Tuguegarao City.

Police said they had traveled to Camalaniugan for a scheduled meeting reportedly involving the sale of gold bars near Grupo Medico De Dios Hospital in Barangay Bulala.

Relatives told investigators they were supposed to join the trip but were left behind because the victims’ green Toyota Vios sedan (plate number NFL 4722) could not accommodate everyone.

Later that afternoon, two construction workers in Barangay Sta. Teresa reported seeing the same sedan stop near their bunkhouse, where two men allegedly dragged three bodies out before fleeing.

Police later recovered the abandoned vehicle about 15 kilometers away in Barangay Abagao, Camalaniugan.

Inside, investigators found bloodstains, two fired bullets, five fired cartridge cases believed to be from a .45-caliber pistol, and several personal belongings.

Initial findings showed the victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Their remains were brought to a funeral facility in Lal-lo for post-mortem examination.

Authorities suspect robbery as the motive, after ₱1.1 million in cash and a Samsung mobile phone belonging to one of the victims were reported missing.

Relatives confirmed the victims were worked in a cellphone repair shop and engaged in small business activities in the city.

Police conducted an ocular inspection of the victims’ vehicle and nearby hospital facilities to secure possible CCTV footage.

Two witnesses from Tuguegarao City were also brought to Buguey Police Station to help confirm the suspects’ identities.

A manhunt continues for another possible suspect in the crime.

Police Regional Office 2 urged the public to cooperate and provide information that may help strengthen the case and deliver justice to the victims and their families.