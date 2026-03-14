Lakewood steps into the spotlight as PGT/LPGT opener

After a successful debut last year, Lakewood Golf and Country Club takes on a bigger spotlight in 2026, serving not just as a host venue but as the kickoff stage of the new season of the Philippine Golf Tour and the Ladies PGT.

The 7,049-yard layout made its Tour hosting debut in 2024 as the sixth leg of the circuit, producing a breakthrough moment for Sean Ramos, who fired an 18-under 270 to edge Reymon Jaraula by two and finish three strokes clear of multi-titled Tony Lascuña.

That inaugural staging, however, came under difficult circumstances. Persistent rains softened the course, limited roll, and forced players to attack a layout that played longer and more demanding than its card suggested.

Set for March 24-27 at the onset of summer, Lakewood is expected to present a firmer, faster and potentially fiercer test.

On the LPGT side, the 54-hole championship also returns to the scene of a dramatic finish. Chihiro Ikeda used the event as a springboard to snap a long title spell, outlasting former Junior PGT standout Tiffany Lee in sudden death. With summer conditions now in play, another unpredictable duel could be in the offing.

Before the Tour proper begins, focus shifts to the 72-hole PGT Qualifying School on March 17-19 at Splendido Taal Golf Club – where a record 124 hopefuls will wage a four-day shootout for just 30 coveted Tour cards for the new 10-leg circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

The numbers alone tell the story – nearly five players for every available spot.

But beyond the math lies a compelling subplot – a collision of generations and geographies. Seasoned campaigners and former leg winners mix it up with young guns and a record 43 foreign challengers from Korea, Japan and the US.

Each PGT leg will stake at least P2 million – with purses reaching P3 million – underscoring ICTSI’s continued push to elevate the competitive standard of Philippine professional golf.

After Lakewood’s opener, the circuit will pause for the Junior PGT before resuming on May 19-22 at Caliraya Springs Golf Club.