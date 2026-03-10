Filipinas advance to quarters in AFC Women’s Asian Cup

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Philippine women’s football team advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Australia, where it will face powerhouse Japan.

The development came after the Filipinas secured a superior tiebreak over Vietnam to emerge as one of the two best third-placed teams after the group stage.

They join Uzbekistan to the next phase after posting identical -2 goal difference.

Vietnam, meanwhile, failed to advance after a 0-4 loss to Japan in Group C on Tuesday, March 10, that gave them a -4 goal difference.

Bracketed in Group A, the Filipinas finished with a 1-0-2 win-draw-loss record, dropping their opener to host Australia, 0-1, before absorbing a 0-3 defeat to South Korea, 0-3. They salvaged their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Iran.

Other quarterfinalists are Australia, China, North Korea, South Korea and Chinese Taipei.

Match against Japan is set on Sunday, March 15, at 1 p.m. at Stadium Australia in Sydney.