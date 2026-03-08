Perpetual seals top spot in women’s NCAA volleyball

Cyrille Almeniana put up a scintillating performance as Perpetual outlasted Mapua in a five-set thriller 25-20, 21-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-6, to seal the top spot in Group A in the NCAA Season 101 women’s volleyball tournament at San Andres Gym in Malate, Manila, Sunday.

Alemniana fired a career-high 28 points – all but one of which were coming from the attack line to spearhead the Lady Altas.

Jemalyn Menor and Camille Bustamante contributed double-digit scoring of 14 and 13 to help Perpetual secure the twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

Setter Fianne Ariola has 27 excellent sets out of 145 attempts, Libero Jodi Lozano has double double performance of 15 digs and 13 receptions in the contest that lasted 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The men’s team, likewise, enjoyed the same success after pulling off a reversal against Mapua Cardinals, 20-25, 14-25, 25-14, 25-16, 15-4 to solidify its hold of the top spot.

Altas veteran John Castil tallied game high 17 caroms in 12 attacks, 4 blocks and service ace to lead his squad.

Two more team mates registered double digits in scoring, high flying Marc Tangon with 13 pts (10 attacks and 3 aces), Zain Mohammad (10 pts, 2 blocks)

Altas now awaits the result of CSB versus Mapua on Wednesday to determine who will clinch the top spot in Group A as Blazers now at 9-3.