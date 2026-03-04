Cignal eyes bounce-back win vs ZUS Coffee

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Games Thursday

(Filoil Centre)

4 p.m. – Cignal vs ZUS Coffee

6:30 p.m. – PLDT vs Farm Fresh

Cignal aims to tighten its hold of the top spot when it tangles with a hungry ZUS Coffee side on Thursday, March 5, in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Filoil Centre in San Juan City.

The Super Spikers seek to hike their 4-2 tally and boost their bid for a berth in the Qualifying Round in their 4 p.m. confrontation with the Thunderbelles.

Still reeling from a painful five-set loss to Akari last weekend, Cignal hopes to regain its bearings with Vanie Gandler and Erika Santos out to deliver the numbers they normally produce.

The dynamic duo has been consistent in delivering solid numbers for the Super Spikers, though their combined 46-point output against the Chargers went down the drain.

Cignal coach Shaq Delos Santo is also banking on Jackie Acuna, Tin Tiamzon and Gel Cayuna.

ZUS Coffee, meanwhile, is out to end its three-game slump and improve its 1-5 mark.

But to come out victorious, Jovelyn Gonzaga and Chinnie Arroyo should be extra-hot on offense and more patient on the defensive end.

In the other pairing, PLDT seeks a crucial win to possibly seize solo first place — depending on the Cignal-ZUS Coffee outcome — or at least secure solo second when it clashes with Farm Fresh (2-3).

The High Speed Hitters proved they’re still a formidable force after bouncing back from a shutout loss to the Super Spikers with a dominant straight-set win over the Thunderbelles.

Savi Davison and Kim Dy are slated to lead PLDT’s charge along with Majoy Baron and Mika Reyes as they try to neutralize Farm Fresh’s frontline composed of Ces Molina and Trisha Tubu.