Cheena Dizon, Angelina Aril, expose hidden desires in ‘Sex Trip’

Noted film director Lawrence Fajardo is out with his newest opus, “Sex trip.”

As made obvious in the title, the film offers a sexy peek into the lives of several individuals caught in a thrilling, lustful adventure as they explore a mysterious cave that exposes their deepest secrets and hidden desires.

“Sex Trip” stars Cheena Dizon as Jane, a virgin who appears delicate and innocent, but possess veiled fire. She is the most beautiful and sexiest among the bunch. She also has hidden feelings for Fred, the boyfriend of Lynn (Audrey Avila).

Lynn is the smartest of the group. She is bossy and controlling. Despite her strong personality, she believes she is the least attractive among her friends.

Not to Grace (Angelina Aril), though. Grace is the wildest and most liberated of the group. She is also a lipstick lesbian who has secret feelings for Lynn. Not only that, she also has the hots for Jane.

Fred (Victor Relosa), is submissive to Lynn though he is quick to bully Tommy (Van Allen Ong). He lusts for Jane too.

Tommy, the quietest and most reserved member of the group, also has feelings for Jane, but he just can’t muster the courage to confess his feelings.

Inside the mysterious cave, their secrets slowly unravel, leading to revelations that result in an unforgettable experience.

Meanwhile, cult director Roman Perez Jr., is out with “Ligo.”

Built around the theme of bathing as a symbol of seduction, surrender, and self-revelation, “Ligo” presents a curated collection of VMX’s hottest bathing scenes as hosted by Ayanna Misola.

According to Roman, more than just the display of bare skin, these sequences serve as metaphorical unveilings—moments where emotions are stripped.

The special highlights tension, vulnerability, and raw human connection. Under his direction, water becomes a silent witness to relationships fueled by passion and temptation.

