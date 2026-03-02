La Salle rolls past archrival Ateneo, goes four in a row

De La Salle extended its perfect run to four games after dominating old rival Ateneo, 25-14, 21-25, 25-15, 25-17, in the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, March 1.

The Lady Spikers, despite dropping a set for the first time this season, maintained their 4-0 start. It also marked the 16th consecutive win for La Salle against Ateneo.

“Sa nakita namin kanina, ’yun ang lagi naming sinasabi sa kanila na hindi puwedeng biruin namin ‘yung kalaban. Masyado kaming nag-relax nung second set, ang layo nung first set na score ‘di ba?,” said La Salle deputy coach Noel Orcullo, who filled in for head coach Ramil de Jesus.

“Sabi nga, ang Ateneo sobrang tiyaga, grabe ‘yung depensa nila sa baba kaya hindi mo puwedeng isipin na pag pumalo, iisipin mo score na,” he added, echoing what De Jesus said after their previous game.

Rookie duo Ana Hermosura and Dona De Leon, along with fifth-year setter Taks Fujimoto, led the Blue Eagles to the second set win. However, the Lady Spikers came out of the huddle stronger in the next two frames to secure the victory in one hour and 44 minutes.

Ella De Guzman and Althea Cabradilla sparked La Salle’s offense in the third and fourth sets, while Angel Canino and Lilay del Castillo provided steady performances.

“Hindi ko lang po iki-credit ‘yung blocks sa akin,” said Del Castillo, who posted eight blocks—the most by a Lady Spiker since Celine Hernandez had nine on December 9, 2007, in a 27-25, 20-25, 21-25, 25-16, 17-15 loss to Adamson University.

“Credit ko rin siya sa wing spikers namin kasi hindi naman ako makakablock if hindi sila nakakatapat nang ayos, if hindi sila nakakabilang. I feel like for them din ‘yung eight blocks na ‘yun,” the third-year middle blocker added.

Del Castillo recorded a career-best 18 points on eight blocks, seven attacks, and three aces. Her denials contributed to La Salle’s 16 total blocks in the game.

Canino led the scoring with 21 points, adding 11 excellent receptions, while Amie Provido contributed 17 points.

Eshana Nunag continued her impressive play with 19 excellent sets and six points, including three blocks.

Hermosura paced the Blue Eagles, who remain winless after four matches, with 18 points, while JLo Delos Santos added 15 points.