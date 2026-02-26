Belen, Niegos join forces as Capital1 overcomes Farm Fresh

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Bella Belen found much-needed support from Sydney Niegos as Capital1 overcame Farm Fresh, 26-24, 20-25, 28-26, 20-25, 15-11, in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Filoil Centre in San Juan City on Thursday, Feb. 26.

Belen delivered another steady performance, erupting for 23 points, but Niegos was also there particularly in the clutch, firing timely hits in the fifth set to steer the Solar Spikers out of danger and into their third win in six games.

Niegos delivered a career-high 20 points built on 17 kills and two blocks, including a crucial rejection of Ces Molina that handed Capital1 a 12-10 edge in the fifth set.

The Solar Spikers rattled off two more points to move to match point, 14-10, before a service error by Shaya Adorador briefly stalled their surge.

Belen, however, put the finishing touches on the hard-fought victory, unleashing a thunderous crosscourt attack to seal the deal.

Niegos said their determination stemmed from the fact that they had never beaten Farm Fresh since joining the league in 2024.

“Yung talaga yung mindset namin, na manalo na sa kanila. Talagang nag-all-out kami,” said Niegos.

Adorador also paced Capital1 with 14 points, even as Jasmine Nabor converted 24 excellent sets in the two-hour, 28-minute contest.

The Solar Spikers’ victory overshadowed the 30-point output of Trisha Tubu for the Foxies, who fell to a 2-3 card.

Ces Molina also scored 21 points, while Rizza Cruz added 12 in a losing cause.