‘Huwag nyo nang pasukin’: founder Pacquiao warns MPBL members involve in game-fixing

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Before the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League opens its eighth season, boxing icon and founder Manny Pacquiao fired a stern message to its member-teams – don’t ever dare to get involve in match-fixing.

The MPBL, the lone regional pro basketball league in the country, has partnered with Games and Amusement Board (GAB) and SportsPlus PH in its desire to eliminate the cancer which is match-fixing.

Pacquiao issued the warning during the official announcement of the league’s partnership with SportsPlus PH on Monday, Feb, 23, at the Gameville Park in Mandaluyong City.

There, Pacquiao, alongside MPBL Commissioner Emersson Oreta and SportsPlus President and CEO Andre Uy,. stressed the same vision of eradicating the plague of rigged games, among others, that affected the quality of play, which in the past, had already got noticed by the lawmakers in the Senate in 2024.

“I warn everyone, lahat ng mga players, mga teams, and mga coaches na as a founder of MPBL, nandito ako lagi nakabantay para mapangalagaan ang dignidad, pangalan ng MPBL,” said Pacquiao.

“Huwag nyo nang pasukan ‘yong mga game-fixing na ‘yan, masisira lang ang buhay nyo… pwede naman tayong maglaro ng parehas, pangalawa, masisira ‘yong integridad ng mga players,” he added. “This is the only league na medyo matagal, kaya sayang ang opportunity, yong trabaho.”

Since its inauguration in 2018, MPBL has banned numerous cagers – close to 50.

Pacquiao even advised participating teams to not recruit them again.

“Kung sino man ang gusto pumasok o nag-alok sa game fixing, isumbong nyo lang sa amin, kami na ang bahala, aaksyunan natin kaagd.” Pacquiao continued.

“Magtulungan tayong lahat, para ‘yong excitement maibibigay sa taong bayan, ‘yong laro na gusto nilang makita ay makita nila,” he added.

The MPBL also issued yellow (warning) and red (indefinite ban) cards for the individuals who are implicated in said violation. It also vowed to impose heavier penalties to ensure the integrity of each member squad.

“Proud kami na suportahan ang MPBL, one of the fastest rising league sa bansa, marami kaming hinanda para sa mga players at sa mga fans,” said Uy. “It’s a perfect partnership lang kasi we share the same vision, we want to add spice lang sa league para mas mag-enjoy ‘yong mga nanonood.”