Debt dispute linked to ‘drum murder’; mastermind nabbed in Parañaque casino

By JEAN FERNANDO

Police have arrested the alleged mastermind behind the gruesome “drum murder” in Binondo, Manila, linking the crime to a bitter debt dispute between two Chinese nationals.

Authorities identified the suspect as Wang Xiaonan, alias “Davao,” 32, who was captured inside a Parañaque casino on Feb. 19.

Pasay City Police chief Col. Joselito De Sesto said Wang’s arrest was made possible through the cooperation of his live-in partner, hotel staff, and casino officials during follow-up operations.

The victim, Xiangyang, was identified through an S&R Membership Shopping Card recovered at the crime scene.

Investigators said Xiangyang, allegedly involved in online scams, had incurred a large debt with Wang. The dispute escalated during a drinking session, leading to the killing and dismemberment.

The victim’s dismembered remains were found stuffed inside a blue drum and dumped in Binondo, Manila, on Feb. 15.

A steel hacksaw and chopping knife believed to have been used in the crime were later recovered from a condominium trash area, discarded by the suspects.

“This was a disturbing act of violence that shook the public conscience,” said Southern Police District Director Brig. Gen. Randy Arceo, commending the Pasay City Police for their perseverance and professionalism. He noted that the earlier arrest of a suspect involved in disposing of the remains was crucial in building the case against Wang.

Wang now faces charges before the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office.

Meanwhile, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Manila clarified that Wang is not a Taiwanese citizen, as initially reported. TECO said he is a Chinese national who used a fraudulent Taiwanese passport purchased via the Telegram messaging app to conceal his identity.

“Following verification, our officer visited the suspect to conduct consular checks. During the interview, he was unable to provide a valid Taiwan national identification number and admitted that he is a Chinese national,” TECO stated.

TECO praised the swift coordination of Philippine police, which ensured accurate identification and prevented the spread of misinformation.