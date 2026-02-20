basketballHeadlinesSports

Abra, Batangas share MPBL Preseason lead; Ilagan Isabela wins in OT

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Ryan Batino delivers for the Abra Solid North Weavers.

Abra Solid North and Batangas dominated their rivals and shared the lead in Group A of the 2026 MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Preseason Invitational at the Marikina Sports Center.
The Abra Weavers cruised past the Quezon City Black Bulls, 88-73, while the Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters dumped Bacolod Masskara, 106-49, for their fourth straight win in the two-group, 18-team event preceding the MPBL Eighth Season.
With the outcome beyond doubt, 81-59, midway through the fourth quarter, Abra had the luxury of fielding its third stringers to wrap up the wire-to-wire triumph.
Ryan Batino posted 16 points and 8 rebounds for the defending champion Weavers, followed by reigning MVP Dave Ildefonso with 14 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, prized recruit Tucker Molina with 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals, and Encho Serrano with 12 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds.
Quezon City, which rallied from as far as 42-70, drew 16 points and 2 rebounds from Kenz Rei Diokno, 15 points from Pat Buena, 8 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists from MJ Joson, and 6 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals from Germy Mahinay.
Batangas’ Jhan Nermal tallied 18 points and 7 rebounds, but it was Abdul Sawat who was named best player after a 17-point, 2-assist output in just 12 minutes and 49 seconds of play.
Other Rum Masters who delivered were Cedrick Ablaza with 13 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists, Ino Comboy with 12 points, 7 assists and 2 blocks, and Jeckster Apinan with 9 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals.
Bacolod suffered its second straight lopsided loss as only Reil Cervantes and Algin Andaya managed double figures with 15 and 10 points, respectively.

