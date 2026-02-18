HeadlinesSportsTennis

UE netters still perfect in UAAP

Tempo Desk
4 Min Read
UE's JB Aguilar

SAN JOSE DEL MONTE, Bulacan —  University of the East maintained its momentum, edging University of Santo Tomas, 3-2, to grab the solo lead in the UAAP Season 88 Men’s Tennis Tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 18, at the Colegio San Agustin-Bulacan Tennis Court here.

JB Aguilar proved decisive in second singles, turning back Ericjay Tangub, 7(6)-6, 3-6, 7-5, in a battle that was tied 5-5 with multiple deuces before the Red Warrior finished strong to clinch their third straight win in as many outings.

Earlier, UE struck through Marc Suson, who edged Christopher Sonsona, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, in third singles. Allyson Cabanilla then widened the gap with a gritty 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-1 triumph over Sebastian Santos in first singles.

UST responded in second doubles as Nash Agustines and Brent Cortes defeated Kent Morales and RJ Baje, 6-3, 6-2. Richard Bautista and Evan Bacalso then capped the Male Tennisters’ charge, securing a 6-3, 6-1 win over Kiz Bryan Cinco and Kian Sanchez in second doubles.

Meanwhile, defending champion National University secured its first win with a commanding 5-0 victory over Ateneo to draw level with UST.

The Bulldogs were coming off a stunning 1-4 loss to the UP Fighting Maroons last Sunday. The Maroons are toting a 2-0 record.

The Bulldogs quickly asserted control, starting with a dominant performance in third singles as Alexis Acabo overwhelmed Gab Quintana, 6-0, 6-0, to put NU on the board.

Jules Lazaro followed suit in first singles, dismantling Gabby Calilung, 6-0, 6-1, to extend the lead to 2-0.

Isaac Lim then endured a tough challenge in second singles, fending off JD Velez in a closely contested 7-5, 7-5 win, keeping the momentum firmly with the Bulldogs.

In first doubles, Angil Balaoing and Christian Padilla secured the tie with a 6-1, 6-1 win over JB Cuarto and Lukas Yupangco.

With the overall victory already sealed, Miguel Vicencio and Kristopher Espinosa completed the sweep in second doubles, overpowering JC Pabillore and Vito Singson, 6-1, 6-3, delivering a clinical performance for the defending champions.

On the other hand, De La Salle University proved too strong for Adamson University, winning 4-1 for its first victory.

Fernando Po and Marcus Guinoo outlasted Tristan Correos and Nikko Lumahang in a thrilling second doubles encounter, 7-5, 0-6, 14-12, to guide the Green Tennisters to overall victory.

DLSU’s JT Bernardo opened singles play with a 6-0, 7-5 triumph over Vinz Bering, but Soaring Falcon Miecoz Candelasa responded in third singles, dispatching Yassan Al-Anazi, 6-4, 6-3, to keep the tie close. EJ Geluz then kept DLSU within striking distance, overpowering Angelo Rosales, 6-2, 6-1, in first singles. Daniel Estanislao and Kevin Garrido added another point for the Green Tennisters, prevailing over Lander Butcon and Albretch Job, 6-1, 5-7, 10-7, in first doubles.

