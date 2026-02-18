Sam keeps mum

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Sam Milby admitted he was surprised when former girlfriend Catriona Gray opened up about their failed relationship in an interview with Karen Davila.

However, it wasn’t enough for him to actually issue a reaction. He prefers to continue keeping the whole thing under wraps.

“I just wanna keep ‘yung sa amin ni Cat private. I just don’t want to comment. That’s it,” he said.

With Catriona admitting she is now seeing someone outside show business, Sam was asked if he has also returned to the dating scene several years after their split.

He maintained, “Nope, I’m not. Not seeing anybody.”

Although he remains busy with work, the actor clarified that it isn’t the main reason.

“Hindî sa walang oras, I do. I just haven’t met anybody. I don’t go out that much,” he shared.

As for his ongoing battle with diabetes, Sam offered an update:

“End of last year was not too great—my blood sugar was struggling. But the good news is that this year, it’s been a little bit better. I’ve been more active also. I’m back in the gym two to three times a week.”

He added that he has begun insulin treatment, though only when necessary.

“I did start insulin kasi because of my situation. Hindî ako type 2 diabetes—I’m type 1.5. Just for emergencies, I’ve taken it a few times. But it’s not a daily thing. Luckily, my blood sugar over the last two weeks has been on the right track,” he explained.

Sam is set to return to the small screen sometime in March via “The Alibi: Ang Buong Katotohanan.”