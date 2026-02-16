Lucido rises for NUNS, Arejola for DLSZ in UAAP juniors

Games Wednesday

(Filoil Centre)

9 a.m. – UE vs UPIS (Boys)

11 a.m. – UST vs AdU (Boys)

1 p.m. – NUNS vs FEU-D (Boys)

3 p.m. – DLSZ vs Ateneo (Boys)

National University Nazareth School asserted its dominance over defending champion University of Santo Tomas, 92-72, to stay in joint second place while La Salle Zobel scored a massive win to remain in title hunt in the UAAP Season 88 Boys’ Basketball Tournament on Sunday afternoon at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Unlike their thrilling 78-74 first-round win over the Tiger Cubs last February 1, the Bullpups secured their fifth consecutive victory as the trio of Shaun Lucido, Malian center Moussa Diakite, and Kurl Figueroa took control midway through the contest.

In the later game, De La Salle Zobel ended a three-game skid with a wire-to-wire 83-47 triumph over the winless University of the Philippines Integrated Schooln – thanks to Champ Arejola, Mark Borrero, Nino Ferrer, and Deron Llamas.

With these wins, NUNS and Ateneo de Manila University remain tied for second place with identical 7-2 records, while DLSZ improved to a tie for fourth with Adamson University at 4-5.

Ferrer led four Junior Archers in double digits with 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting, six rebounds, one assist, and one steal, while Arejola contributed 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting.

However, it was Arejola, son of former La Salle player Erick Arejola, who took the Player of the Game award.

The rising star also had seven assists and two steals.

After a triple by Wacky Ludovice trimmed the deficit to 53-42 in the third quarter, NUNS responded with a crucial 9-2 run, capped by consecutive layups from Figueroa and Ronnie Juan and a Chad Cartel three-pointer, putting UST in an 18-point hole, 62-44.

The Tiger Cubs stayed within striking distance as free throws from Leo Lapastora and JC Canapi, along with a Sean Bohol three-pointer, cut the gap to 13 points, 69-56.

However, NUNS sealed the game in the fourth quarter with consecutive inside hits from Sofiane Bouzina, Lucido, Cartel, and Diakite, completing an 11-1 run that built an 80-57 lead with 6:10 remaining.

The scores:

NUNS (92) – Lucido 16, Figueroa 13, Diakite 12, M. Matias 9, Natinga 9, R. Matias 8, Cartel 8, Bouzina 5, Tulabut 5, Juan 3, Cabantog 2, Celiz 2, Mann 0, Manding 0, Sison 0, Timbang 0.

UST (72) – Ludovice 17, Melano 14, Esteban 8, Canapi 5, Pulongbarit 4, Cruz 4, Lapastora 4, Ajani 3, Bathan 3, Bohol 3, Bandigan 3, Canete 2, Vidanes 2, Sta. Maria 0.

Quarters: 22-16, 43-32, 72-56, 92-72.

/////

DLSZ (83) – Ferrer 12, Arejola 11, Dabao 11, Mikailu 10, Borrero 9, Favis 8, Alpapara 8, Llamasa 4, Atienza 4, Tan 4, Dimayuga 2, Reyes 0, Trillo 0, Alpapara 0.

UPIS (47) – Tubongbanua 10, Hallare 10, Lugatiman 10, Poquiz 8, Labao 6, Addatu 2, M. Rosete 1, Manguerra 0, Hernandez 0, Cobico 0, J. Rosete 0.

Quarter: 23-8, 40-27, 69-37, 83-47.