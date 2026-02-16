₱40.8-M shabu seized from South African at NAIA

Anti-narcotics agents arrested a South African national and seized ₱40.8 million worth of suspected shabu during an interdiction operation at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Sunday, Feb.15, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) announced.

The PDEA said that the 30-year old foreigner was apprehended at the NAIA Terminal 3 at around 10:50 a.m. after the operatives seized three transparent plastic bags covered with carbon paper containing approximately 6,000 grams of suspected shabu.

The contraband was concealed in three improvised wooden boxes wrapped in colored paper placed inside a black backpack labeled “Camel Mountain.’’

Based on travel records, the suspect originated from Johannesburg, South Africa and arrived in Manila with a connecting flight via Hong Kong.

Aside from shabu, authorities also recovered the suspect’s South African passport, boarding passes, a wallet containing identification cards, bank cards, assorted foreign currencies, a SIM card, and a Samsung cellular phone with charger, among other personal belongings.

The operation was carried out by the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group, PDEA Regional Office NCR, Bureau of Customs-Customs Anti-Illegal Drugs Task Force, Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group, Airport Police Department, Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group, National Bureau of Investigation, and Bureau of Immigration.

The arrested South African suspect faces charges for violation of Section 4 (Importation of Dangerous Drugs and/or Controlled Precursors and Essential Chemicals), Article II of Republic Act (RA) 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Chito Chavez)