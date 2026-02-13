Marlon Tapales stakes win streak vs former Japanese champ

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Two-division world champion Marlon Tapales continues his bid to regain his contender status as he takes on former titlist Yukinori Oguni in a non-title super bantamweight clash at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan on April 2.

Once a unified champion after winning the unified World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) crown, Tapales is aiming another shot at a world title but will be tested first against the former Japanese champion who is desperate to return to world stage relevance.

The 33-year-old pride of Lanao Del Norte is currently on a four-fight win streak but will be fighting his most accomplished opponent in Oguni since taking on and losing to Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue during their undisputed title fight in 2023.

Tapales is boasting a 41-4 record with 22 knockouts and rated no. 2 in the World Boxing Council (WBC), No. 3 in World Boxing Organization (WBO) and no.5 in the IBF.

As for Oguni, he is fighting to prove he has plenty of gas left in the tank at 37-years-old.

Since the controversial draw against another Filipino John Riel Casimero, Oguni lost to Filipus Nghitumbwa and Subaru Mata. He is coming off a victory, however, after defeating Thachana Luangphon.