Dy, Davison team up as PLDT downs Capital1

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

PLDT fended off Capital1’s third-set surge to hack out a 25-20, 25-16, 22-25, 25-17 victory in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Filoil Centre in San Juan City on Thursday, Feb. 12.

Kianna Dy and Savi Davison powered the High Speed Hitters with 20 points apiece to lift the squad to its second straight triumph in as many outings.

The duo proved relentless on the attack, combining for 33 of the team’s 61 attack points. Dy also stepped up defensively, posting four blocks.

PLDT coach Rald Ricafort said he shuffled his lineup in the third set, but Capital1 responded with a strong push behind Bella Belen.

“Buti naman at naka-recover at naka-respond kami nang tama after that,” said Ricafort. “In fairness naman sa kanila, kumpleto ang laro nila. Pinaghandaan talaga namin ang Capital1.”

Belen was a force to be reckoned with as she exploded for 28 points for Capital1, but PLDT slowed her down late in the match.

Overall, defense proved solid for the High Speed Hitters as it managed 15 blocks.

Majoy Baron stepped up for PLDT with 11 points including five blocks, while Mika Reyes and Alleiah Malaluan conspired for 17 points.

Shaya Adorador scored 13 points for Capital1, which fell to a 1-2 card.