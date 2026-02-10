Frayna, Canino stay 1-2 in nat’l chessfest

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Janelle Mae Frayna drew with Kate Ordizo to remain on top after 13 rounds in the Philippine National Women’s Chess Championship in Malolos, Bulacan on Tuesday, Feb. 10.

The country’s first and only Woman Grandmaster agreed to a truce after 35 moves of a Gruenfeld Defense to remain untouchable at the helm with 10 points going to the last two rounds of the tournament backed by host city Mayor Christian Natividad and the Philippine Sports Commission.

She remained half a point ahead of teen sensation Ruelle Canino, who survived the upset axe from Apple Rubin with a 62-move draw of a Sicilian for 9.5 points.

Jan Jodilyn Fronda and Bernadette Galas each pulled off victories over separate rivals for joint third with nine points apiece.

Fronda outlasted Bonjoure Suyamin in 81-moves while Galas downed Mhage Sebastian in 64 moves in a pair of Sicilian battles to bolster their respective bids for one of the three slots to this September’s World Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Lurking at No. 5 with eight points and still in Olympiad contention was Allaney Jia Doroy, who shocked Olympiad vet Shania Mae Mendoza in 86 moves of a Pirc Defense.

The 14th and penultimate round was being played Tuesday night, Feb. 10, while the last round was set Wednesday morning, Feb. 11.