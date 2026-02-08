Tabuena finishes in joint 48th in Riyadh LIV Golf League

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Miguel Tabuena closed out with a three-under-par 69 to finish tied for 48th place in the season-opening LIV Golf League at the Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, Feb. 7.

The four-time Asian Tour champion was looking great after firing five birdies on the first 13 holes before fumbling with bogeys on the 14th and 16th.

He finished with a four-round total of six-under 282, 18 shots behind champion Elvis Smylie, who carded another sensational round of a bogey-free 64 for 264.

Smylie, playing for Ripper GC, pulled away from third-round co-leader Peter Uihlein by firing four birdies in his the last five holes. He earlier had four birdies.

This was Tabuena’s first event in the LIV Golf League as he played for Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces team.