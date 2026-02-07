Battle Royale: UP vs La Salle, FEU against UST

Matches Sunday

(Rizal Memorial Stadium)

4:30 p.m. – FEU vs UST

7 p.m. – UP vs DLSU

Far Eastern University is looking to return to the final for a fourth straight season, while University of the Philippines aims to stamp its class as the top seed and make its second gold medal match appearance in three years when the UAAP Season 88 Collegiate Men’s Football Tournament Final Four kicks off today (Sunday) at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The Fighting Maroons (29 points) and the Tamaraws (26 points) carry the coveted twice-to-beat advantage, while the University of Santo Tomas Golden Booters (18 points) and the De La Salle UniversityGreen Booters (16 points) enter the semifinals needing to force rubber matches to keep their title hopes alive.

Final Four begins with FEU facing UST at 4:30 p.m., followed by the nightcap between UP and DLSU at 7 p.m.

FEU is chasing history as it eyes back-to-back championships for the first time since Season 77, while also keeping the school’s treble bid alive in Season 88.

Despite holding the edge, Tamaraws head coach Jake Morallo remains cautious, especially with UST coming in well-rested after Golden Booters coach Marjo Allado rotated his lineup in FEU’s 4-0 win last January 29.

“This will be a very good fight. Eliminations are done. Sa semifinals, it’s another story,” said Morallo. “Happy lang ako na maganda ang ipinakita ng team ngayon. Now we’re in a position pagsikapan namin, and I know our objective is to defend the crown.”

UST, meanwhile, is determined to reach the final for the first time since Season 80 and snap a championship drought that dates back to Season 69. While the Golden Booters face a twice-to-beat disadvantage, Allado stressed that his squad remains unfazed by the challenge.

“Sa mindset ng UST, we don’t care kung twice-to-beat sila, kasi focus nila is yung first game muna,” Allado said. “It’s an achievement for the boys, pero our focus now is to qualify for the finals.”

The second semifinal is a rematch of the elimination round finale, with added stakes.

UP dominated the season for most of the way, tallying nine wins and two draws, but a late loss to La Salle proved to be a timely wake-up call for coach Popoy Clarino and the Fighting Maroons, who are seeking their first finals appearance and championship since Season 86.

“The game against La Salle kept us grounded. Now we’re eager to learn, and we’re eager to try to improve what we can,” Clarino said. “We are going to be more prepared with the intensity La Salle is giving because we know they came in guns blazing.”

Despite entering as the fourth seed, DLSU carries confidence after becoming the only team to recently blemish UP’s record. The Green Booters ride momentum into the semifinals after winning two of their last three matches to edge Ateneo de Manila University for the final Final Four berth.

La Salle must beat UP twice to advance, but first-year head coach Richard Leyble sees the underdog label as fuel as the Green Booters chase their first finals appearance since Season 81 and their first title since Season 60.

“I know they will go back and create a defense against us. The most important thing is that we prepare and follow the plan,” Leyble said. “Basta buong tiwala lang sa players… kahit underdog tayo, we will play because this is football.”