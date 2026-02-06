Anne Curtis and the ‘art of dedma!’

By DELIA CUARESMA

Ayaw patulan ni Anne Curtis ang usap na sila ng asawang si Erwan Heussaff ang “power couple” na may sigalot.

Aniya sa “Fast Talk With Boy Abunda,” aware siya rito pero hindi niya inakala na kasama sa listahan ang pangalan nilang mag-asawa.

Biro pa nga niya, “Ang taray naman ng power couple. I don’t know if I would consider Erwan and I, a power couple but thank you for considering us…”

Pero ano nga ba ang masasabi niya rito?

Hirit ni Anne, “Alam mo, like, I’ve been in the industry for so long, and so many controversies have come my way. And I still live by that same motto I came up with years ago: Learn the art of dedma.”

Para sa kanya, walang magandang maidudulot ang pagpatol sa isyu.

“Because I feel like when you stress about things and I’m speaking from experience, sometimes it manifests in your body. So why would you do that to yourself?”

Oo nga naman!