Gunman in anti-drug cop’s slay nabbed; 2 cohorts surrender

The alleged gunman in the killing of Police Staff Sergeant Renato Casauay Jr.—whose body was found buried in a septic tank in Felicisima Village, Malolos, Bulacan, on Jan. 24—has been arrested in Tagum City, while two other suspects have surrendered to authorities.

The arrest and surrender followed the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) Feb. 3 announcement of a P1-million reward for information leading to the suspects’ whereabouts.

Members of the PNP Tagum Intelligence Unit arrested Julian Salamat, alias Mon, identified as the man who allegedly shot Casauay, an operative of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG).

Meanwhile, alias Egoy from Ilagan, Isabela, surrendered to the Bulacan Provincial Intelligence Unit with the help of his parents. Later, alias Marvin also gave himself up.

Casauay’s motorcycle was recovered from the house of alias Jaco, who had earlier been arrested along with three other suspects identified as alias Bino, Sampol, and Police Cpl. Vivencio Abalos.

Authorities said the suspects who surrendered were among those who conspired in Casauay’s murder.

Bino, Jaco, Sampol, and Abalos, who were present at the crime scene when the killing occurred, were apprehended after the policeman’s body was retrieved.

Under the law, individuals present at a crime scene who fail to act or report to authorities are considered accomplices in the case. (Freddie Velez)