HeadlinesNews

Gunman in anti-drug cop’s slay nabbed; 2 cohorts surrender

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

The alleged gunman in the killing of Police Staff Sergeant Renato Casauay Jr.—whose body was found buried in a septic tank in Felicisima Village, Malolos, Bulacan, on Jan. 24—has been arrested in Tagum City, while two other suspects have surrendered to authorities.

The arrest and surrender followed the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) Feb. 3 announcement of a P1-million reward for information leading to the suspects’ whereabouts.

Members of the PNP Tagum Intelligence Unit arrested Julian Salamat, alias Mon, identified as the man who allegedly shot Casauay, an operative of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG).

Meanwhile, alias Egoy from Ilagan, Isabela, surrendered to the Bulacan Provincial Intelligence Unit with the help of his parents. Later, alias Marvin also gave himself up.

Casauay’s motorcycle was recovered from the house of alias Jaco, who had earlier been arrested along with three other suspects identified as alias Bino, Sampol, and Police Cpl. Vivencio Abalos.

Authorities said the suspects who surrendered were among those who conspired in Casauay’s murder.

Bino, Jaco, Sampol, and Abalos, who were present at the crime scene when the killing occurred, were apprehended after the policeman’s body was retrieved.

Under the law, individuals present at a crime scene who fail to act or report to authorities are considered accomplices in the case. (Freddie Velez)

5 PDEA agents killed in Lanao Sur ambush
SC voids DoJ on Arroyos’ travel rights
Federal system a boon to poor provinces
Ian Veneracion on posing shirtless: ‘No Way!’
Watts, Schreiber separate after 11 years together
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article The legend is back at Recto: Caidic named UE consultant

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

The legend is back at Recto: Caidic named UE consultant
Basketball Sports
Manalo named new ABAP president; Vargas appointed honorary chairman
Boxing Sports
Johnson, Wemby power Spurs to 4th win over injury-depleted Thunder
Basketball Sports
Albuera Mayor Kerwin Espinosa surrenders after warrant issued for murder case
Headlines News