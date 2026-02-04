Olivarez College goes for back-to-back PGFlex-UCAL titles

Games Thursday

(Paco Arena)

12 noon – Diliman vs PCU-D

2 p.m. – ICC vs OC

4 p.m. – LPU-B vs CEU

6 p.m. – PWU vs UB

Olivarez College is ready and confident to defend its crown but others – notably Centro Escolar University – are out to spoil the Sea Lions’ bid when the PG Flex-UCAL Season 8 Basketball Tournament kicks off Thursday, Feb. 5, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Aside from keeping their top guns that helped them win their first ever championship last season, the Sea Lions have also acquired several promising rookies as they intend to keep their crown at all costs.

Still, the bulk of the scoring load is likely to come from foreign-Student athlete Hakim Njiasse, crafty guard Allen Vergara, Patrick Panelo, Rodel Renon and Bryan Manuel – all played key roles in the team’s thrilling win over the Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas Dolphins in their best-of-three title series.

Their readiness to go for back-to-back was already tested last December when they advanced to the final of a preseason tournament – an event that also attracted teams from UAAP and NCAA. They lost to the UP Maroons in one-game face-off but they once again showed great promise and chemistry.

They hope to display that sharp form when they collide with the Immaculada Concepcion College Blue Hawks in the main game of the heavy four-game schedule at 2 p.m.

Also eager to strike fear in the league supported by Akari, Advance Solutions Inc., Smart Sports, Spalding, Team Rebel Sports, Quintana Sports, Crane Faucet, Hapee Toothpaste, Jiang Nan Restaurant, Vital, TopFlite Academy, Maruyama, and Gerry’s Grill are the CEU Scorpions and Diliman College Blue Dragons.

Now led by Precious Momowei, the Scorpions battle the Lyceum of the Philippines-Batangas Brahmans at 4 p.m., while the Blue Dragons take on the Dolphins at 12 noon.

Clashing at 6 p.m. are University of Batangas and Philippine Women’s University with both teams looking for a rousing start.

The winner in the basketball competition will join early champions of the league – UB (men’s volleyball), ICC (women’s volleyball) and LPU-B (street dancing).

“While Olivarez College remains formidable, I see a thrilling race for the covered title,” said Tournament Director Horacio Lim. “Lahat nagpalakas in their desire to beat the Sea Lions.”