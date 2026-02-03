Miado ready to lock horns with South African  at ONE Fight Night 41

CHRISTAN SALVAÑA

After dropping four of his last five matches, Filipino mixed martial artist Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado looks to open his 2026 campaign with a bang against South African Willie “White Lion” van Rooyen in a flyweight bout at ONE Fight Night 41 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on March 14.

The 33-year-old Albay native currently owns a 7-9 record in ONE Championship, with his last victory coming in February last year via unanimous decision over American Gilbert Nakatani before bowing to Avazbek Kholmirzaev of Uzbekistan in December.

Miado has earned a reputation as one of ONE Championship’s most dangerous finishers, tallying six stoppages in seven wins.

Among those were TKO victories over former ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke and veteran contender “Mini T” Danial Williams.

Before his 4-game skid, Miado was in contention for the strawweight title after stringing together four straight wins against China’s Miao Li Tao (twice), fellow Filipino Lito Adiwang, and Thailand’s Williams.

The 23-year-old Van Rooyen, meanwhile, enters as former two-time EFC Flyweight champion, having joined ONE Championship with an unblemished 7-0 record with five finishes before suffering his first loss to Kholmirzaev last November.