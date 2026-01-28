SportsTennis

Alex Eala staves off Japanese foe, march into PH Open quarters

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
3 Min Read
(PWO)

By MARK REY MONTEJO


Red-hot Alex Eala turned her slow start into a dominant outing and notched a 6-4, 6-0 win over Japanese Himeno Sakatsume to barge into the quarterfinals of the WTA 125 Philippine Women’s Open here at the jam-packed Rizal Memorial Tennis Center Wednesday evening, Jan. 28.‎

‎The 20-year-old Eala, who had a heavily-bandaged right thigh, bucked a sluggish opening set, which lasted more than 50 minutes, after she transformed their tight round-of-16 battle into a one-sided affair in the second set where she swiftly swept her Japanese rival.

With her win, the No. 2 seeded Eala set up a quarters showdown against No. 5 seed Colombian Camila Osorio, who dispatched Japanese Mai Hontama, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, in the prior round.

This will be the first time Eala and Osorio, world No. 84, would meet in the WTA Tour.

Eala, currently WTA’s No. 49, also struck back at Sakatsume after the Japanese prevailed in their first encounter, 6-0, 6-3, in the first round of the 2023 Kinoshita Group Japan Open Tennis Championships in Osaka.

“Masaya, super enjoyable. I am so very happy with the win, even with the score, it was close throughout the match,” said Eala. 

“I was in a lot of tough positions in this match, especially in the first set, but I’m really how I fought through it,” she added.

As expected, the venue was filled with Filipino fans who witnessed an early nip-and-tuck affair from the two Asian netters in the inaugural tennis joust on Philippine soil.

But Eala, buoyed by the crowd, broke free from a 4-4 deadlock in the opening set, highlighted by several long rallies, after saving four break points, then followed it up with a powerful forehand in the ninth game to seize the advantage.

Eala never looked back from there, rolling through the second set by winning the next six games.

No. 4 seed Croatian Donna Vekic, also loved by the fans, advanced to the knockout round as she turned back Mariia Tkacheva, 6-1, 6-2, to arrange a showdown versus unseeded Chinese Lin Zhu.

Meanwhile, Stefi Aludo and Tenny Madis, two of the country’s top netters, showed promise in doubles before bowing to Japanese pair Mana Ayukawa and Kanako Morisaki, 6-2, 6-2.

Another Filipina duo in Rovie Baulete and Elsie Abarquez stumbled as well against Japan’s Hiroko Kuwata and China’s Qiu Yu Ye, 6-0, 6-2.

Khabib won’t fight in UFC 249
Wimbledon hits by record-breaking temperatures on first day as competition gets started
Princess leads PH bid at Malarayat golfest
It’s bittersweet for PBA officials, fans as final buzzer sounds for Alaska Aces
Pinays rip Chinese, finish 3rd in Asian baseball tilt
Share This Article
Previous Article Tabuena, Biado banner PSA awardees

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Tabuena, Biado banner PSA awardees
Sports
PMMA cadet dies, seven hurt in TPLEX SUV crash
News Roundup
PCG intensifies search for missing passengers of sunken RORO vessel
Headlines News
ICC to hear Duterte case with drug war victims’ participation
Headlines News