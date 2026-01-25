Bench impact proves to be pivotal for SMB

BY REYNALD MAGALLON

Strength in numbers.

The first two games of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals underscored just how vital San Miguel Beer’s bench is, especially against an equally talented TNT side.

The Beermen could only produce 27 points in the 96-91 loss in Game 1 with super subs Don Trollano and Jericho Cruz both limited to a combined 12 points on a 5-of-16 shooting from the field.

The two, however, made sure to bounce back and spearheaded San Miguel’s shocktroopers in the 111-92 equalizer in Game 2. Trollano exploded for 22 points while Cruz finished with 12. They shot a combined 12-of-19 clip from the field.

On top of that, SMB gunners also clicked from the distance with Marcio Lassiter and Juami Tiongson both coming alive in Game 2.

Lassiter chipped in 12 points after going scoreless in Game 1 while Tiongson, who started for the Beermen in Game 2, had a strong start to finish with nine.

“11 out of 45 and guards namin (nung Game 1), lalo na sa mga wingman namin. That’s a huge setback sa amin kasi minsan mas malaki pa ang production ng bench namin kaysa sa starters,” said SMB head coach Leo Austria.

The leading scorer of the bench for SMB, Trollano said he is taking it upon himself to step up for the team, not just scoring, but also on the other aspects of the game.

“Yung mindset ko na talaga, bumawi. Kasi game 1, pangit rin laro ko. Naisip ko lang, hindi kami pwedeng madown ng 2 games. So, all the time, ginawa ko lang ang best ko para makatulong sa team,” said Trollano.

“Basta ako ginagawa kami ng trabaho sa game. Hindi man ako maka-sore, babawi ako sa defense, sa maraming aspects ng game. So yun yun, ginagawa ako na better in general,” he added.