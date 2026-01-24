Sandro Marcos: Impeachment raps vs father won’t be blocked

House Majority Leader and Ilocos Norte 1st District Representative Sandro Marcos assured on Friday, Jan. 23, that he will not block any impeachment complaint filed in the House of Representatives—even those directed against his father, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Speaking at a public engagement in Laoag, Ilocos Norte, the younger Marcos emphasized his belief that the Chief Executive has done nothing wrong.

“I will not be stopping or blocking any impeachment complaint,” he said. “Again, the President in Malacañang has stated that he is confident na wala naman siyang ginawang mali, and I share the same sentiment.”

Earlier this week, lawyer Andre de Jesus filed the first impeachment complaint against President Marcos, officially received by the House on Monday, January 21. As of now, it remains the only impeachment case lodged against the Chief Executive.

Rep. Marcos made the statement in response to speculation that he might use his position to prevent the complaint from being referred to the House Committee on Justice.

The power to refer measures in plenary rests with the Committee on Rules, which Rep. Marcos chairs.

“We have to remind people, Congress is constitutionally-bound to hear these cases, for any one, any impeachable officer, whether that is the President or not. So sa mga nagsasabi na baka haharangin na ‘yung impeachment or whatever, I cannot do that,” Rep. Marcos said.

“I have to perform my duty as majority ieader and perform my duty to the Constitution and my mandate,” stressed the 31-year-old.

“That is to say that I cannot stop any impeachment complaint from being referred to the floor or to the Committee on Justice. We have to go through the process,” Rep. Marcos further said. (Ellson Quismorio)