HeadlinesNews

Sandro Marcos: Impeachment raps vs father won’t be blocked

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Rep. Sandro Marcos and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

House Majority Leader and Ilocos Norte 1st District Representative Sandro Marcos assured on Friday, Jan. 23, that he will not block any impeachment complaint filed in the House of Representatives—even those directed against his father, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Speaking at a public engagement in Laoag, Ilocos Norte, the younger Marcos emphasized his belief that the Chief Executive has done nothing wrong.

“I will not be stopping or blocking any impeachment complaint,” he said. “Again, the President in Malacañang has stated that he is confident na wala naman siyang ginawang mali, and I share the same sentiment.”

Earlier this week, lawyer Andre de Jesus filed the first impeachment complaint against President Marcos, officially received by the House on Monday, January 21. As of now, it remains the only impeachment case lodged against the Chief Executive.

Rep. Marcos made the statement in response to speculation that he might use his position to prevent the complaint from being referred to the House Committee on Justice.

The power to refer measures in plenary rests with the Committee on Rules, which Rep. Marcos chairs.

“We have to remind people, Congress is constitutionally-bound to hear these cases, for any one, any impeachable officer, whether that is the President or not. So sa mga nagsasabi na baka haharangin na ‘yung impeachment or whatever, I cannot do that,” Rep. Marcos said.

“I have to perform my duty as majority ieader and perform my duty to the Constitution and my mandate,” stressed the 31-year-old.

“That is to say that I cannot stop any impeachment complaint from being referred to the floor or to the Committee on Justice. We have to go through the process,” Rep. Marcos further said. (Ellson Quismorio)

 

North Korea accuses US of ‘gangster’ demands
House of showbiz
PBA: Weather is fine for Rain or Shine
PBA DL: Go for Gold rallies past Gamboa
Gov’t implements FoI today
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article LTFRB says enough: Dilapidated PUVs face ban

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

LTFRB says enough: Dilapidated PUVs face ban
Headlines News
World Slasher Cup 2026 kicks off Monday at Big Dome
Cockfighting Headlines Sports
NU out to prove that there’s life after the post Belen-Solomon era, starts 3-peat bid vs UST
Headlines Sports Volleyball
Marikina cop relieved after fire truck blockage incident
Headlines News