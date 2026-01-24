4 children dead in truck-trike collision in Santiago City

By LIEZLE BASA IÑIGO

SANTIAGO CITY, Isabela — Four minor siblings were killed and three others injured when a trailer truck collided with a motorized tricycle along Bypass Road in Brgy. Ambalatungan on Friday evening, Jan. 23

Police Regional Office 2 (PRO2) reported the crash occurred at around 6:20 p.m. involving a white Howo trailer truck driven by a 39‑year‑old man from Norzagaray, Bulacan, and a black Honda TMX tricycle operated by a 17‑year‑old minor carrying six passengers.

Investigators said both vehicles were traveling in opposite directions—the truck toward Brgy. Sinsayon and the tricycle toward Brgy. Rizal—when the tricycle allegedly made a sudden left turn toward the opposite lane’s shoulder. The truck struck the tricycle on its right side.

Rescue teams rushed all occupants to Santiago Medical City, where four victims were later declared dead. Three others remain hospitalized.

Authorities confirmed the victims were siblings who had just been fetched from school by their cousins.

The tricycle driver, also a minor, was among those injured.

Both vehicles sustained damage of undetermined cost.

Police said the truck driver is now in the custody of Santiago Police Station as investigations continue to determine accountability and prevent similar incidents.