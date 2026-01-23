QMB to play in Japan league

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Filipino-American Quentin Millora-Brown made his next move by signing with the Chiba Jets in Japan B.League, the club announced Friday, Jan. 23.

Following his Gilas Pilipinas debut, the 25-year-old Millora-Brown finalized his choice of bringing his talent to Japan by suiting up for Chiba, which recently thriving in the standings at No. 2 with 24-6 card.

“I’m looking forward to competing with the club, in front of all of you, and playing with Jets Speed and Jets Pride !” said Millora-Brown in a statement.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I’m excited to play and represent this amazing program,” he added.

He will play as an Asian Quota player for the Jets.

The 6-foot-10 center manned the paint for the Nationals in the FIBA World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers, where he played for two matches against the Jericho Cruz-led Guam. They prevailed in both games with him serving as a potent replacement for injured Kai Sotto.