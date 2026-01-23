MPBL 2026 Preseason draws record 16 teams

The MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) starts on a hot note with a record 16 teams competing in the 2026 Preseason Invitational: Road to Tip-off from February 7 to March 21.

Defending national champion Abra Solid North and North Division titlist Quezon Province led the entries, which have been split into two divisions.

MPBL Commissioner Emmer Oreta said the turnout is a pleasant surprise as it eclipsed the cast of the previous preseasons, the last of which was held in 2024 and won by Pampanga in General Santos City.

The 2023 MPBL Preseason Invitational was won by Zamboanga, also in Gensan.

Oreta added that the MPBL is considering several venues within Metro Manila that could best accommodate the games and be accessible to the fans.

MPBL Chief Executive Officer Joe Ramos said three games would be held every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday, at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The winner and runner-up of the event get their tournament fees for the 2026 MPBL Eighth Season waived, according to Ramos.

MPBL Founder Manny Pacquiao decided to stage the preseason to give member teams more time to test their players, and evaluate and tinker with their rosters before the regular season begins.

To address officiating concerns, Oreta has tasked Head of Operations Zaldy Realubit and technical head George Magsino with hiring new referees and retraining the existing ones, all of whom will undergo physical conditioning for another long and grueling season.