Top wave riders hit La Union for WSL International Pro

SAN JUAN, LA UNION—Nearly 120 longboarders from 24 nations have descended on Urbiztondo Beach for the World Surf League (WSL) La Union International Pro, presented by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

This World Longboard Tour Qualifier has attracted some of the sport’s biggest names, all chasing the coveted two spots per gender on the 2026 Longboard Tour reserved for winners and runners-up.

“The PSC hosted surf competitions in Siargao, Baler, and now La Union. These are truly fantastic surfing destinations,” said PSC Chairman Patrick Gregorio at the press launch.

“Every surfer I meet suggests a new island, each claiming to be better than the rest. That kind of competition promotes the Philippines as a premier surfing hub,” added Gregorio.

The five-day event, staged under the auspices of the National Sports Tourism–Inter Agency Committee also chaired by Gregorio, features a dynamic mix of veterans and rising stars.

“We are looking forward to making this hosting even bigger and better in the years ahead. Beyond the competition itself, this effort is about charging up the local economy and positioning our country as a global sports tourism driver, showcasing the Philippines on the world stage,” said Gregorio.

Among the global contenders are 2025 runner-up Natsumi Taoka (JPN), two-time world champion Phil Rajzman (BRA), Ben Skinner (GBR), and Katlin Mikkelsen (USA).

The international field faces stiff competition from the Philippines’ own surfers, armed with both skill and local knowledge. Leading the charge is Rogelio Jr. Esquievel, World No. 8 and undefeated three-time event champion. He is joined by Daisy Dela Torre, Roger Casogay, Mara Lopez, and 2025 rookie Jomarie Ebueza, among others.

“Local knowledge is a huge advantage, especially when the waves get bigger and trickier,” said Esquievel, the hometown hero. “We’re hoping for big waves this week.”

New Zealand’s Jack Tyro, one of longboarding’s brightest prospects, is also in La Union aiming to secure his first-ever Longboard Tour berth.

“If we really want to promote the Philippines as a sports tourism destination through surfing, this is the way to go. The PSC and NST-IAC are just so happy to support this initiative, especially if we see a lot of tourists visiting our country,’’ said Gregorio.

Tour standouts António Dantas (POR), Ginger Caimi (ITA), Taka Inoue (JPN) and his sister, 2024 champion Kaede Inoue (JPN) are strong contenders while fresh challengers include Mare Robroch (NDL), Noah Hogle (USA), Alana Johnson (HAW), and Raony Portilla (FRA).