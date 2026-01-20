Discover how love created a hero in ‘Batang Paco’

This February, film buffs and fans are set to laugh, cry, and cheer as “Batang Paco,” a heartwarming family action-comedy starring Empoy Marquez, hits mainstream cinemas across the country.

Produced by MiVida Productions, Inc., “Batang Paco” marks the company’s maiden project and serves as its opening salvo for 2026, introducing a new film outfit focused on bold, out-of-the-box storytelling.

Leading the charge is former actress turned businesswoman Ana Abiera Del Moral, whose vision centers on emotionally rich stories with broad audience appeal.

“This film defines what MiVida stands for — stories with heart, courage, and soul,” says Ana.

At its core, “Batang Paco” is a family drama about love in its many amazing forms — blending comedy, action, romance, and emotion into an experience designed for families, Pinoy movie buffs, and everyday moviegoers.

The movie is centered on Paco — a gentle and cowardly tattoo artist, who is forced into a deadly mission when his young daughter is kidnapped by a powerful crime syndicate. Fueled by love, he must seek the courage to become the father his child believes he can be.

Empoy brings warmth, humor, and vulnerability to one of his most relatable roles yet.

“Hindi perpekto si Paco — pero gagawin niya ang lahat para sa anak niya,” says Empoy.

Set against the vibrant and chaotic backdrop of Manila, “Batang Paco” delivers outrageous laugh-out-loud moments, thrilling action sequences, and deeply emotional storytelling, supported by a strong ensemble that includes AiAi Delas Alas, Mon Confiado, Ynez Veneracion, Chichi Rita, and Cassie Lavarias, Richard Quan, Alma Concepcion, Lara Morena, Natasha Ledesma, Kookoo Gonzales, Gerard Acao, Josh Ivan Morales, Kim Rodriguez, Jovi Vargas, and Quentin Molo.

Directed by Rechie del Carmen and written by Gina Marissa Tagasa, the film signals MiVida Productions’ commitment to fearless filmmaking and emotionally grounded entertainment.

“‘Batang Paco’ is just the beginning for MiVida,” Ana reveals.

With its mix of heart, humor, and heroism, “Batang Paco” is poised to connect with audiences of all ages.

Ultimately, “Batang Paco” is a testament that love — especially a parent’s love — can turn even the most unlikely person into a selfless hero.

“Batang Paco” hits cinemas nationwide starting Feb. 18.