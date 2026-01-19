Heart Evangelista brings joy to young NKTI patients

Heart Evangelista kicked off 2026 with acts of compassion, continuing her long-standing advocacy of supporting children, especially those battling illnesses.

On Tuesday, January 13, Heart paid a meaningful visit to the Pediatric Ward of the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI), as part of her ongoing commitment to championing the health and well-being of young patients with serious medical conditions.

The visit brought smiles, comfort, and renewed hope to the children and their families.

The Kapuso star distributed hygiene kits, grocery items, and pillows to the patients, along with kiddie meals from McDonald’s for the entire ward.

These simple yet thoughtful gestures provided much-needed relief and moments of joy for children who have spent extended periods confined to hospital rooms while undergoing intensive treatment.

A total of 32 pediatric patients received assistance covering laboratory expenses, hospital bills, and medications. Among them were a seven-month-old baby diagnosed with pneumonia, an eight-year-old who had successfully undergone a liver transplant, and young adults up to 18 years old living with chronic kidney disease. Other conditions being treated in the ward include nephrotic syndrome, lupus nephritis, asthma, bronchitis, and various kidney-related complications.

During her visit, Evangelista emphasized the importance of caring for children who continue to bravely fight for their health.

“Every child here has an unmatched kind of courage. We came to let them and their parents know that they are not alone,” she shared.

“This hospital is a home of hope for so many families, especially for Filipinos who are struggling. My deepest gratitude goes to the doctors, nurses, and staff who tirelessly care for these patients,” she added.

The visit proved to be meaningful not only because of the material support given, but also because of the inspiration and emotional comfort brought by Heart’s presence.

As the program came to a close, she left the children and their families with a powerful message of hope—that amid their battles, there is a community ready to support, uplift, and love them.