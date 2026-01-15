Signs of life spur PNP rescue at collapsed Cebu landfill

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has intensified assistance in the ongoing search and rescue operations at the Binaliw landfill in Cebu City, after signs of life were detected beneath the collapsed site.

Acting PNP chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. said the discovery has fueled urgency among responders, as teams continue to battle against time and unstable conditions.

A total of 19 people have already been confirmed dead in the tragedy, but Nartatez stressed that they need to double their efforts following the encouraging reports from ground zero.

“Our goal is to account for all the missing victims in this tragedy. The reports of signs of life only encourage our teams to do more in providing assistance to expedite the search and rescue efforts,” he said.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival likewise reported that Apex Mining detected indications of life under the collapsed landfill. At least 17 people remain missing following the Jan. 8 landslide, while 18 others have been rescued as debris was gradually cleared.

“All PNP personnel are equipped with proper protective gear and our disaster response units are closely monitoring the stability of the landfill. We are coordinating closely with the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and other agencies to ensure a unified response,” Nartatez added.

He also confirmed that the police will support inquiries into the incident, including possible negligence by the firm managing the landfill and compliance with safety and environmental laws.

Nartatez expressed his sympathies to the grieving families, saying, “Our hearts go out to the families of the victims. The PNP is committed to providing all possible support.”

He directed local police to facilitate medical, psychological, and logistical assistance for those affected. (Aaron Recuenco)