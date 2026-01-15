Ex-cop tagged in Bulacan double murder nabbed in Cavite

By FREDDIE VELEZ

A former police officer, wanted for two counts of murder in connection with the killing of former Bulacan Association of Barangay Captains (ABC) President Ramil Capistrano and his driver in Malolos City, was arrested in Barangay Tres Cruces, Tanza, Cavite, at around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 14.

Lt. Col. Russel Dennis E. Reburiano, chief of the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), said the suspect, Ulysses Hernani Castro Pascual, a former master sergeant from Navotas City, had been in hiding for more than a year before authorities tracked him down.

Backed by joint forces from Cavite and Navotas, Bulacan police nabbed Pascual by virtue of a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 11, Malolos City, Bulacan. No bail was recommended.

Authorities said Pascual was found in possession of a Glock 9mm 43X pistol with optic sight, chamber load, and a magazine containing 15 bullets at the time of his arrest.

The operation was led by the Tracker Team of the Bulacan Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) in coordination with the Bulacan 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company, Malolos City Police Station, Navotas City Police Station, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Cavite, and the Tanza Municipal Police Station, under the supervision of Mayor Archangelo Matro and local officials.

Capistrano, then ABC president of Bulacan, and his driver, Shedrick S. Toribio, were gunned down in Brgy. Ligas, Malolos City, on October 3, 2024.

Pascual was among those tagged as suspects in the attack.

“The arrest of one of the main suspects in the murder of Capistrano is a result of the close coordination between the units of the Bulacan Police and our partner agencies,” said Bulacan police director Col. Angel L. Garcillano.

Governor Daniel R. Fernando praised the police force for the daring arrest and urged Bulakenyos to continue cooperating with authorities to preserve peace and order.

This follows the October 22, 2025 arrest of another suspect, known by the alias “Lupin,” a 35-year-old fishnet maker from Navotas City.