DILG awaits formal ICC warrant for Bato

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) announced on Wednesday, January 14, that it has not yet received the official copy of the alleged arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

DILG Secretary Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla noted that the senator is believed to be in Davao, following reports of the supposed ICC warrant.

“Ang alam ko, kasi magkapitbahay kami dito sa Cavite, pero hindi na siya nauwi dito. Alam ko nasa Davao kasama ang kaniyang pamilya,” Remulla said.

He emphasized that the DILG cannot take any action until the formal copy of the warrant is provided.

“Wala pa akong nakikita (ICC arrest warrant). Haka-haka lang,” he added.

Dela Rosa has yet to make any public appearance, even skipping Senate hearings and sessions, after Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla, who is also the DILG chief’s brother, said that the ICC has reportedly issued a warrant against the senator.

Dela Rosa served as the chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) during the implementation of the drug war under the Duterte administration. (Chito Chavez)