Cone hails ‘humble’ Scottie for legendary performance

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Scottie Thompson was quick to deflect the credit to his teammates after putting up a historic triple-double to help Ginebra tie the series against San Miguel at 2-2.

But head coach Tim Cone immediately chimed in and blew the trumpet for his do-it-all guard.

The veteran mentor sang praises for the legendary performance from Scottie Thompson who dazzled with a career-high 35 points to go with 11 rebounds and 11 assists in Ginebra’s 105-91 win over SMB in Game 4.

“Let me just say, it was a legendary performance. I think we’re going to remember this one for a long time. Scottie is the most humble guy you’ll ever meet,” said Cone, who made the side comment during the post-game press conference as Thompson played down the feat.

“I think we fought hard. We battled every quarter. Luckily, it was just a good night for me,” said Thompson.

But his triple-double was far from being a product of luck — not when he took over for Ginebra particularly in the first half where he nailed four triples to keep the Kings in the contest after trailing by as many as 16 in the opening frame.

“I didn’t even know that Scotty was putting that kind of numbers up. We’re just trying to figure out a way to win. It was a quiet triple-double in my mind,” Cone admitted. “I didn’t know it was going on. He was really just all over the court.”

Thompson was all over the floor all throughout the contest, collecting rebounds and dishing out passes to teammates — including the alley-oop pass on Japeth Aguilar that enabled him to become the first local to achieve the rare feat since Johnny Abarrientos back in 1993.

“It’s a legendary performance. I think he came out. He was more aggressive tonight. He was looking for things. The more he became a threat, the more he was able to open up lanes for him to make passes as well,” Cone added.