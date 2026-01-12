Billiards greats Reyes, Strickland, Bustamante, Souquet collide at WNT Legends

WNT LEGENDS Dates: 21–23 January 2026 Venue: Gateway Mall, Quezon City, Philippines Daily Play: 10:00am – approx. 2:30pm (local time)

WNT Legends makes its debut from 21–23 January 2026, bringing together Efren Reyes, Earl Strickland, Francisco Bustamante and Ralf Souquet for a landmark three-day showcase at Gateway Mall, Quezon City, under the World Nineball Tour banner and in partnership with Puyat Sports.

Fans worldwide can witness this historic clash exclusively on WNT TV via a $30 pay-per-view, while viewers in the Philippines can access the live PPV on the Pilipinas Live app for only P499, with primetime coverage airing on One Sports.

Designed as a celebration of legacy, rivalry and personality, WNT Legends reunites four of the most influential figures the sport has ever known. From Manila to the world, this event pays tribute to the golden era that inspired The Color of Money and helped shape pool’s global rise.

Returning to Gateway Mall, the same venue that hosted last year’s packed-out Philippines Open, fans can once again expect an intimate, electric atmosphere — placing them closer than ever to the action.

Play runs across all three days, with scheduling designed to ensure each legend competes every day. Matches will be played as a race-to-11 with alternate break, striking the perfect balance between elite competition and entertainment, while delivering multiple iconic match-ups.

WNT Legends marks the first global pay-per-view event of its kind for the World Nineball Tour. International viewers can watch exclusively on WNT TV for a one-off $30 pay-per-view fee, with full live and on-demand access to all three days of action. Please note that this event is not included in existing WNT TV subscriptions – all viewers must purchase the $30 PPV pass to watch.

With four legends reunited, a proven venue secured, and global broadcast coverage confirmed, WNT Legends promises a celebration of greatness unlike anything pool has seen before.

