NUNS Lady Bullpups coast to record-breaking 155-29 win vs Ateneo

National University Nazareth School wasted no time in making history in the UAAP Season 88 Girls’ Basketball Tournament, opening its redemption campaign with a record-breaking 155-29 demolition of Ateneo on Sundayat the Blue Eagle Gym in Quezon City.

The 126-point rout marked the largest winning margin in UAAP girls’ basketball history, erasing the previous mark of 124 points set by defending champion University of Santo Tomas against the same opponent on February 16, 2025 — a 170-46 win.

Determined to bounce back from a runner-up finish in Season 87, NUNS immediately set the tone for its title bid, with Inday Sales and Aubrey Lapasaran spearheading the dominant showing against the Blue Eagles.

Sales paced a balanced attack that saw 10 Lady Bullpups score in double figures, finishing with 19 points, six assists, three rebounds, and one steal.

Lapasaran added 15 points, eight steals, four assists, and three rebounds as NUNS handed new head coach Ai Lebornio a winning debut at the UAAP girls’ basketball level.

Lebornio previously handled the University of the East women’s basketball team before taking over the Lady Bullpups program from former head coach Camilla Escoto.

Through the first 20 minutes, Ateneo was held to just 10 points on 5-of-21 shooting and committed 33 turnovers, allowing NUNS to dictate the pace from start to finish.

NUNS continued to capitalize on the Blue Eagles’ struggles, with Angelika Agad and Rhys Luzana finding their range from beyond the arc to stretch the lead to 117-14 heading into the payoff period and effectively seal the wire-to-wire victory.

The scores:

NUNS (155) – Sales 19, Badajos 15, Cordero 15, Lapasaran 15, Mallari 14, Biongcog 14, Agad 11, Singson 11, Rosano 10, Arciaga 10, Onate 8, Luzana 5, Olmos 4, Katigbak 4.

Ateneo (29) – Templo 11, Gozum 9, Molina 5, Ebao 4, Trillo 0, Doque 0, Palmiery 0, Mariano 0, Vejerano 0, Madamba 0, Ablang 0, Chuidian 0, Dalanon 0.

Quarterscores: 37-4, 80-10, 117-14, 155-29.