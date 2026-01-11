Historic Thompson triple-double powers Ginebra past SMB in Game 4

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Scottie Thompson not only put up a career-high scoring but also put together a performance that was never seen from a local in the last 36 years.

The do-it-all guard exploded for 35 points to go with 11 rebounds and 11 assists to power Barangay Ginebra to a 105-91 victory over San Miguel in Game 4 of their best-of-seven semifinals series at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, Jan. 11.

The one-time Most Valuable Player towed the Kings back into the contest to overcome the scintillating start of the Beermen and then spearheaded the back-breaking fourth quarter rally to reduce the series to a virtual best-of-three affair.

Ginebra actually trailed by as many as 16, 14-30, as SMB threatened to break the game wide open in the first frame.

But Thompson caught fire from deep and nailed four triples in the first half to not only lead the Ginebra comeback but also get his rhythm going for first 30-point triple-double performance in the PBA in over three decades.

Thompson completed the triple-double after finding Japeth Aguilar for an alley-oop dunk that put Ginebra ahead 101-88 with 2:46 left – much to the delight of the Ginebra faithful in the 15,222 in attendance.

The last player to achieve the feat was PBA great Ronnie Magsanoc who scattered 32 points, 13 rebounds and 18 assists back in 1990.

Aguilar and RJ Abarrientos chipped in 13 and 11 points, respectively, while Norbert Torres and Jayson David provided the bench scoring for Ginebra.

Torres had 13 points built on three triples while David had 12 points and seven assists.

CJ Perez and Chris Ross, who had four triples apiece in the opening frame, paced SMB with 22 and 20 points, respectively.

June Mar Fajardo continued to be bothered by a hurting shoulder with only nine points to show though he had 19 rebounds to make up for it.