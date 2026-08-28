High Speed Hitters face toughest test yet in PVL Invit’l title defense

Two commanding victories in friendly games may have sent an early warning, but they hardly prove a team’s mettle or strength.

For PLDT, the real test begins when the games count.

The High Speed Hitters will have the opportunity to show that their championship run in last year’s PVL Invitational was no one-off achievement when the 2026 PVL Invitational Conference gets under way Monday, Aug. 31, at the Araneta Coliseum.

Five challengers, including the league’s winningest club and two hungry foreign guest teams, will try to wrest the championship away from PLDT, each bringing a different purpose and motivation to what promises to be one of the most fiercely contested Invitationals yet.

Creamline is seeking to reclaim the crown it won in 2022 and 2024. Nxled, armed with a phalanx of aces, is out to finally showcase the depth and firepower that have made it a championship-caliber side. Farm Fresh, meanwhile, is eager to prove that it belongs among the league’s established contenders.

Then there are EST Cola of Thailand and Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam, two foreign squads determined to measure themselves against four of the leading local squads. Both are also eager to showcase the brand of volleyball that has made them formidable forces in the Southeast Asian region.

But PLDT is not about to surrender its title without a fight.

The High Speed Hitters, who won the On Tour Showdown last year before capturing the Invitational crown, are coming into the tournament with the same objective that drove them to the championship last year: repeat.

PLDT, however, will be looking to avoid the late-season slide that followed that breakthrough campaign. The High Speed Hitters eventually lost steam down the stretch of the All-Filipino Conference and settled for third place in the league’s centerpiece tournament.

This time, they hope a deep and experienced roster can carry them through the demanding eight-day grind.

The High Speed Hitters have a formidable frontline rotation led by Savi Davison, Kim Dy, Alleiah Malaluan, Jovie Prado and Jessey de Leon. Their middle crew is equally imposing, with Majoy Baron, Mika Reyes and Seth Rodriguez providing size, experience and firepower at the net.

And with a dependable bench behind them, coach Rald Ricafort has plenty of pieces to work with.

Still, talent and depth alone may not be enough.

The six teams face a punishing schedule, with six matches packed into just eight days. That makes stamina, recovery and the ability to perform under pressure just as important as firepower and experience.

There will be little room for an off night, much less a prolonged slump.

For PLDT, the challenge is not simply to prove that last year’s championship was deserved. It is to show that the High Speed Hitters have evolved enough to withstand a field that is deeper, hungrier and more determined to take the crown.

Creamline wants it back. Nxled wants to announce its arrival. Farm Fresh wants to establish itself. EST Cola and Ho Chi Minh City want to make their mark.

But PLDT wants to keep what it already has.